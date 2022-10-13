Read full article on original website
Building purchase on agenda for Baxter County Building Committee meeting
The Baxter County Building Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon at 3 at Jodi Carney’s Office located at 210 W. 7th Street, behind the Mountain Home City Hall and Fire Department. The agenda items includes the purchase of a building.
Marion County Airport Board meets Monday evening
The Marion County Airport Board will hold its monthly meeting Monday evening at 6 at the airport.
Silver Alert issued for Stone County man
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Danny Joe Archer of Mountain View.Archer is described as a white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall weighing 150 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid button up shirt, jeans, gray jacket and gray Nike hat. His last known location was 337 Eagle Point Road in Mountain View near the sewage treatment facility. He may be traveling in a 2007 green Dodge Caravan Arkansas license plate number 228 PER.
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
Body found in Izard County may be missing Melbourne man
A body was found early Sunday afternoon in a vehicle in Izard County, and authorities believe it may be of a Melbourne man reported missing over a month ago. Authorities have been searching for 63-year-old Mark Ellis since he was reported missing on Sept. 15. According to Izard County Chief...
Body found in Izard County
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
Kay Peitz, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Ms. Kay Peitz, 81, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home. She was born April 18, 1941 in Auroa, IL to Ralph and Grace (Ludwig) Venable. Ms. Peitz is survived by a niece Leann Sandoval, and two nephews, Lance Venable and John Venable. She is...
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
Clarkridge man accused of setting brush, grass fires
A Clarkridge man is accused of setting several brush and grass fires by throwing out lit paper wads from his vehicle, causing damage to one structure. Forty-three-year-old Trenton Strain is in the Baxter County Detention Center on 14 felony counts of reckless burning and one felony count of arson. According...
Bonnie K. Cantrell, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)
Bonnie K. Cantrell, 74, of Mountain Home, passed away Friday October 14, 2022. She was born October 29, 1947 in Old Joe, AR, to Leo and Evalina (Smith) Clark. Mrs. Cantrell is survived by two sons, Elbert Wayne Dover and Michael Dwayne (Kathy) Dover, four grandchildren, Jessica, Jared, Grant, and Autumn, 8 great grandchildren, two brothers, Leo Clark and Derwin Clark, two Sisters Anna Bates and Norma Baker.
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
Gary Brinker, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Gary Brinker of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Gary Brinker died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Resignation, annual reports on Flippin School Board agenda
The Flippin School Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 for its regular meeting. Before the meeting, staff pictures will be taken starting at 5. Items on the agenda include reading of the principals reports; the GT annual report to the public; and the annual equity compliance report.
Hillbilly Chili Cookoff
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday at the Hillbilly Chili Cookoff at Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Lakeview.
Rural Gassville man injured, cited for DWI following 1-vehicle accident
A Baxter County man was injured early Wednesday morning what was reported to be a one-vehicle accident. Twenty-nine-year-old Klayton Killian of rural Gassville was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Killian was...
Non-compliant Marion County couple arrested after attempted armed robbery
Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.
JoAnn Taylor, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old JoAnn Taylor of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. JoAnn Taylor died Saturday at Good Samaritan Society.
