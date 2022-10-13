Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Two killed in crash in Sangamon County
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two drivers were killed after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois State Route 4 just south of Chatham late Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are a 17-year-old female...
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
newschannel20.com
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
newschannel20.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
newschannel20.com
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
newschannel20.com
The Lincoln Library is making changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is making changes when it comes to holding books. They will no longer require you to have your full last name on the hold shelf. Now it will be the first three letters of your last name, the first two letters of...
newschannel20.com
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
newschannel20.com
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
newschannel20.com
Paralyzed former BMX racer rides again to promote hope
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Riding bikes to celebrate acceptance and never giving up. On Sunday, the Springfield community came together to support former BMX racer Justin Harris, 20 years after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Harris, his family, friends, and community members joined together to...
newschannel20.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
newschannel20.com
Springfield winter warming centers
Springfield city officials are reminding residents of where they can go to warm up as temperatures drop. Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Wed 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thurs-Fri 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun (October-April) 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Salvation Army...
newschannel20.com
Cat show hosted at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a great weekend for the cat lovers in Springfield. A cat show was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. People could watch cats and kittens compete for best in show, and also a costume contest involving the cats. Cats...
Comments / 0