Wichita Eagle
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Suffers Foot Injury
Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is feared to have suffered a potentiall season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown left the game late in the fourth quarter after an interception by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Brown did...
Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly got some bad news Monday. The Arizona Cardinals speedster will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after suffering a foot injury in a 19-9 loss to Seattle. It’s a major setback for Brown, who was...
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report
The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his...
Ja’Marr Chase Happy That Trio of Bengals’ Star Wide Receivers Were Productive Against Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was all smiles following his seven catch, 132-yard performance in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans on Sunday. Chase scored twice, including the game-winning 60-yard touchdown where he broke two tackles and high-stepped his way into the end zone. Despite his...
MAQB: Don’t Overthink It. A Consistent Eagles Offense Will Take Them Far
Tomorrow will be interesting here in Manhattan, with owners set to meet through the day and the Dan Snyder news of last week still on the front burner. Until then …. • The Eagles did plenty of impressive things in their Sunday-night win over archrival Dallas. Maybe most impressive to me, though, is what I mentioned in the morning column: how they leaned on their run game to close the Cowboys out. Philly got the ball 21 seconds into the fourth quarter, up 20–17, at its own 25. And from there, the best thing head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen did was not overthink it.
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Seahawks Rookie Tariq Woolen is ‘Playing Silly,’ Impressing Richard Sherman
Who would've thought a rookie on one of the league's worst defenses would be tied for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks?. For a defense that allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season -- and still has a ways to go -- the Seattle Seahawks seemed to have struck literal gold with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen in April's draft and are riding his wave to a 3-3 record after Sunday's 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams ‘Exploring’ Trade of RB Cam Akers, Coach Sean McVay Admits
As RamDigest/SI wrote on Sunday, per an NFL source, running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are "done'' with each other, which was to lead to the team attempting to trade him. And now it is Monday, and those efforts are an open league secret - so much...
Frank Reich Talks Through Game-Winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off game-winning touchdown drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars with just 17 seconds left on the clock. They only needed a field goal to win, but quarterback Matt Ryan saw a matchup he liked and threw a 32-yard strike to rookie-receiver Alex Pierce. Head coach Frank Reich...
Rookie DB Taken from Division Rival
NASHVILLE – It will be more than a month before the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Already, though, franchise officials like what they have seen. Make that – in one case, at least – who they have seen. The Titans signed rookie safety Josh Thompson to...
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer
Through the first five games of the season, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacked an identity. Well, that's not entirely true. Their identity was that they were unable to stay on the field on third downs and struggled to muster up any sort of success in the passing game. On the...
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts
Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
Broncos HC Hints at Correction Made to Beat QB Justin Herbert
As the 2-3 Denver Broncos take to the road for a showdown on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting some heat on quarterback Justin Herbert will be paramount. Defensive game plans in the modern NFL revolve around disrupting the passing game whenever and however possible. Broncos' rush...
