wpde.com
Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
wpde.com
Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Lumberton convenience store
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a Robeson County convenience store Saturday night. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on Martin Luther King Drive.
wpde.com
Police: Person shot inside their home during random shooting in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Mullins are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that left one person injured. Officials said it happened Saturday night on E. McIntyre St. in the City of Mullins. While the two unknown individuals were shooting, a stray bullet struck an innocent...
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials said when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
wpde.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
wpde.com
Man wanted in Robeson County murder, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. has obtained warrants for murder against 29-year-old Derrick Daqann Mcrae in relation to the death of Keon Alston, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. The incident happened on Sept. 24 on Madison Street in the Fairmont area of Robeson...
wpde.com
Veterans Victory Walk: Start training now for awareness walk on Veterans Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Would you like to be involved in the 3rd annual Veterans Victory Walk? It’s coming up on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The group will leave from Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and trek 90 miles to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.
wpde.com
Road named in memory of late Florence police officer
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
wpde.com
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
wpde.com
5th annual Kite Festival is this weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Kites will take over the sky this weekend in Myrtle Beach during the 5th annual Kite Festival. Klig’s Kites will host the event on the beach at the Grand Dunes. It’s family-friendly and will feature kites of all sizes. Professionals will be there...
wpde.com
County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
wpde.com
Hurricane Ian damages cause Grand Strand dock company to push back scheduled projects
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — While Hurricane Ian has come and gone, the damage remains including docks that floated away or were battered by the storm. Bob Strickland, the owner of Sea Spray Homes, said they had projects scheduled until the spring of next year, but the new business from Hurricane Ian has pushed those projects out as far as next summer.
wpde.com
Democratic gov. nominee Cunningham kicks off College Tour at CCU on Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham will kick off his College Tour at Coastal Carolina University on Tuesday, October 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cunningham's office says he will be delivering remarks and speaking with students. Back in August, Cunningham stopped by the...
wpde.com
HGTC to host SC Educational Opportunity Program in Georgetown later this month
Conway, S.C. (WCIV) — This year the annual South Carolina Educational Opportunity program for Georgetown County high schools will be hosted by Horry-Georgetown Technical College. The event will be held on October 20 from nine in the morning to noon. The goal of the program is to expose high...
wpde.com
'Being a golden retriever:' Nearly 900 runners complete goal of finishing MB Mini Marathon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 900 people laced up their sneakers and embarked on a 13.1-mile run for the 13th Annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon Sunday. This was the third and final running event that happened this weekend. Other events included a 5K and a one-mile Doggie Dash.
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina falls to Old Dominion during homecoming game
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Football's undefeated season came to an end Saturday after losing to Old Dominion 49-21. The Chanticleers played the Monarchs for their homecoming week. The game was nationally televised on ESPNU. Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program's 20th season this year, having kicked off...
wpde.com
Chants up! CCU celebrates homecoming and paints the town teal
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Football celebrated homecoming weekend Saturday and painted the town teal before going head-to-head with the Old Dominion Monarchs at noon in Brooks Stadium. Downtown Conway was lined with families decked out in teal as parade floats passed by. ABC15 spoke with Dan and Lauren...
wpde.com
Chants Fall to ODU on Homecoming Weekend
CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time in 11 months, the Chanticleers suffered a loss, as the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) defeated Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) 49-21 on Homecoming Weekend inside Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The loss snapped the Chants’ winning streak at...
