PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — While Hurricane Ian has come and gone, the damage remains including docks that floated away or were battered by the storm. Bob Strickland, the owner of Sea Spray Homes, said they had projects scheduled until the spring of next year, but the new business from Hurricane Ian has pushed those projects out as far as next summer.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO