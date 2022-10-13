ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Lumberton convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a Robeson County convenience store Saturday night. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on Martin Luther King Drive.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Police: Person shot inside their home during random shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Mullins are looking for the people responsible for a shooting that left one person injured. Officials said it happened Saturday night on E. McIntyre St. in the City of Mullins. While the two unknown individuals were shooting, a stray bullet struck an innocent...
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Robeson County murder, police say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. has obtained warrants for murder against 29-year-old Derrick Daqann Mcrae in relation to the death of Keon Alston, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. The incident happened on Sept. 24 on Madison Street in the Fairmont area of Robeson...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Road named in memory of late Florence police officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

5th annual Kite Festival is this weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Kites will take over the sky this weekend in Myrtle Beach during the 5th annual Kite Festival. Klig’s Kites will host the event on the beach at the Grand Dunes. It’s family-friendly and will feature kites of all sizes. Professionals will be there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Democratic gov. nominee Cunningham kicks off College Tour at CCU on Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham will kick off his College Tour at Coastal Carolina University on Tuesday, October 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cunningham's office says he will be delivering remarks and speaking with students. Back in August, Cunningham stopped by the...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Carolina falls to Old Dominion during homecoming game

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Football's undefeated season came to an end Saturday after losing to Old Dominion 49-21. The Chanticleers played the Monarchs for their homecoming week. The game was nationally televised on ESPNU. Coastal Carolina is celebrating the football program's 20th season this year, having kicked off...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Chants up! CCU celebrates homecoming and paints the town teal

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Football celebrated homecoming weekend Saturday and painted the town teal before going head-to-head with the Old Dominion Monarchs at noon in Brooks Stadium. Downtown Conway was lined with families decked out in teal as parade floats passed by. ABC15 spoke with Dan and Lauren...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Chants Fall to ODU on Homecoming Weekend

CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time in 11 months, the Chanticleers suffered a loss, as the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) defeated Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) 49-21 on Homecoming Weekend inside Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The loss snapped the Chants’ winning streak at...
CONWAY, SC

