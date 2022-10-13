Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.
KIMT
Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty. Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
Comments / 0