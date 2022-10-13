ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
KIMT

Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust

Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty. Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Sasquatch 107.7

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
HASTINGS, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy