SEATTLE -- As Saturday was just beginning, fans thirsty for playoff baseball and hungry for Seattle dogs -- hot dog, cream cheese, sauteed onions -- were already snaking around T-Mobile Park in anticipation of what was to come. TheSeattle Mariners were down2-0 in their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros,an obstacle only one in 10 teams historically have overcome. And yet that fact did nothing to dissuade those lined up from believing they were about to witness something memorable. Two decades of postseason absence can normalize a sense of pessimism, but Seattle fans preferred on Saturday to be dreamers, to embrace the special sort of magic this sport lives to foment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO