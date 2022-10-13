ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brownsville Herald

Agents arrest man accused of selling cocaine on behalf of Gulf Cartel

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSJCv_0iXyyUjC00

Federal agents have arrested a man who said he was selling drugs in Brownsville on behalf of the Gulf Cartel, a federal criminal compliant read.

According to the federal criminal complaint and an FBI affidavit, authorities had been investigating Jose Quiroga, age and address unknown, on the suspicion of his involvement in drug trafficking.

Authorities determined Quiroga was living in Brownsville and in an undercover operation they were able to set up a drug buy with him, the federal affidavit read.

Quiroga agreed to sell the undercover person cocaine for $14,000 to $14,500 apiece. A drug buy was set up for Oct. 12 where Quiroga and Homero Balderas, age and address unknown, distribute 3 kilograms of cocaine of 6.61 pounds at a Brownsville residence, the federal affidavit stated.

According to the federal affidavit, as part of the operation, Quiroga and Balderas went to a hotel parking lot to receive their payment. Agents arrested the men and seized three wrapped bundles of suspected cocaine. The cocaine totaled 3,320 grams.

During a post-arrest interview with the agents, Balderas said he knew Quiroga had agree to sell 3 kilograms of cocaine to a potential buyer, and that he supplied one of the kilograms and that Quiroga supplied the other 2 kilograms, the federal affidavit indicates.

Balderas also said that he and Quiroga had distributed the cocaine to another Brownsville home and then went to a different location to collect the money, according to the federal affidavit.

The men appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered they be held without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Texas man kidnaps, assaults teen ‘3 to 5 times’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a man who they allege kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenage lady a number of instances. According to Hidalgo County data, Milton Elizalde was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 21, a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Meth trafficking lands SB man in prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 45-year-old San Benito resident has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty on July 14. Last week, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Rodriguez to serve 120 months...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday. On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan. CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout. Saturday On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
MISSION, TX
KXAN

Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
kurv.com

Corruption Trial Surrounding Rehab Of Weslaco Water Plant Moves Into Week Two

Monday begins week two of the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Prosecution testimony will resume Monday morning. Prosecutors last week called 10 witnesses to the stand, including two former Weslaco city commissioners, John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. Both had been indicted...
WESLACO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Border patrol officers seize largest amount of Fentanyl in port history

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over $1 million in Fentanyl at the Pharr International Bridge. On Thursday, Oct. 13, CBP Officers referred a commercial tractor-trailer for further inspection, it was arriving from Mexico. During the inspection, officers discovered 19 packages of Fentanyl weighing around 45 pounds.
PHARR, TX
North Platte Post

Texas man gets prison for threatening to shoot McCook Walmart employees

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rogelio Salas, Jr., 26, of Weslaco, Texas, was sentenced today by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 33 months imprisonment for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook, Nebraska Wal-Mart. After Salas, Jr.’s release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
MCCOOK, NE
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Shot, Killed By Older Sister

An Edinburg woman will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the shooting death of her younger brother. Police were called late Saturday night to an apartment on the 1600 block of Tampa Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old woman was handling a handgun and accidentally shot and killed...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police. The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. According to police, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
129
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy