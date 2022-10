TAHLEQUAH – Enjoy your fall favorites and a day of family fun by visiting a Cherokee Nation museum in October and November. Throughout the month of October, fall photo ops, make-and-take-crafts for kids and pumpkin decorating will be offered at both Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum in Sallisaw.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO