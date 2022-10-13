Read full article on original website
Many USA Households Likely to Spend More on Energy This Winter
Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters. — Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted in its latest winter fuels outlook (WFO), which was released earlier this month.
Hamm Boosts Offer to Take Continental Private
Billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm boosted his offer to $4.3 billion for the remaining stock his family doesn't already own in Continental Resources. — Billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm boosted his offer to $4.3 billion for the remaining stock his family doesn’t already own in Continental Resources Inc. as he plans to take private the shale giant he founded decades ago.
Oil Prices Nearly Flat After Volatile Session
Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate futures settled barely lower after a topsy-turvy session that sent prices below $85 and above $87, often mirroring the direction of equity markets.
Vaalco And TransGlobe Energy Complete Merger
VaalcoEnergy has informed that it has closed the strategic combination with TransGlobe Energy Corporation valued at $307 million. The combined company will now trade on the NYSE and LSE under the ticker symbol EGY. The combination creates a leading African-focused operator with a strong production and reserve base, a diverse...
Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Crude prices may have risen too far, too fast last week, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers. WTI jumped towards the $90 per barrel mark while Brent rose to just shy of $95.
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
BP to Buy USA Biogas Producer for $4.1B
BP Plc agreed to acquire biogas producer Archaea Energy Inc. for about $4.1 billion including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels. BP will pay $26 per share, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to Oct. 14,...
IMF Urges Africa Oil Producers to Ready for Shock-Prone World
Oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa should target fiscal surpluses to buffer themselves against large price shocks, lower their debt risks and manage the transition away from fossil fuels, according to the International Monetary Fund. “We are in a much more shock-prone world,” Catherine Pattillo, the deputy director of the lender’s...
Winners Of Eagle Ford Excellence Awards Announced
The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable has announced the winners of the 2022 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards. — The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable (STEER) has announced the winners of the 2022 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards. The awards honor companies and organizations working in or with the...
Transocean Adds $1.6B Of Work To Its Backlog
Transocean has added $1.6 billion of work to its backlog, according to its latest fleet status report. — Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has seen its total backlog reach $7.3 billion after adding approximately $1.6 billion of new fixtures to it. The company has issued an update in its Fleet...
Equinor Starts Production From Peregrino C Platform
A new Equinor-operated platform in Brazil – Peregrino C – which is part of the field’s second phase of development produced its very first oil on October 10. Peregrino Phase 2 will extend the Peregrino field life to 2040. Phase 2 adds 250-300 million barrels of oil, while at the same time halving expected CO2 emissions per barrel over the field's remaining lifetime.
Identifying and Reducing Methane Emissions Through Digital Inspection
The recently released Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is influencing how the energy industry will approach facility operations and maintenance. With a potential for new and existing facilities to be subjected to a methane emissions charge, there is an increasing focus on how operators will identify, reduce, and track their emissions going forward.
Keppel Finds Work For Four Jack-Ups In Saudi Arabia
Keppel has completed the modification works for four jack-up rigs which will be deployed on bareboat charters in Saudi Arabia this month. Keppel Offshore & Marine has completed the modification works for four KFELS B Class jack-up rigs which will be deployed on bareboat charters in Saudi Arabia this month.
Norway Looking To Increase Already Heightened Supply To EU
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed energy security to the top of the EU's agenda and Norway has responded to calls to raise output. — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed energy security to the top of the EU’s agenda and Norway has responded to calls to raise output.
Analyst Looks at US-OPEC Relationship
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at the U.S.-OPEC relationship, potential moves from the Biden administration, actions from ex-President Donald Trump and more. Read on for more detail.
NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted several drilling permits over the last few weeks. On October 13, the organization revealed that it had issued Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for wellbores 34/6-6 S and 34/6-6 A, both of which are exploration wildcats and both of which will be drilled by the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling facility, the NPD’s Factpages site highlights. The wells have a planned entry date of November 2022, according to the site.
