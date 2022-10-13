Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
After hurricane delay, Greer Arts & Eats Festival announces new date
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Greer Arts & Eats Festival, the organization announced Oct. 13. The free festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Trade Street in downtown Greer. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s potential impact.
Fall for Greenville begins with food, fun, and music
Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson’s J. Drew Lanham named 2022 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipient
J. Drew Lanham, distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University, was named one of this year’s 25 MacArthur ‘genius’ grant recipients. Lanham is also an ornithologist and poet, who published his collection of poetry “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts”...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
WMBF
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
my40.tv
Spartanburg native part of Richard Childress Racing resurgence in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — In NASCAR, the drivers are the stars. They're the ones plastered on billboards, cutting up in commercials, and leering in cardboard form at tracks, gas stations, and grocery stores across the southeast. But racing is and has always been a team sport. An important cog...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools beats state averages in student achievement
Greenville County students are receiving good marks in their latest statewide report card. South Carolina report card data released Oct. 17 shows Greenville County Schools beating the state average in several metrics. GCS continues to see post-pandemic improvements, with GCS schools recognized for higher graduation rates and better college and...
WLTX.com
Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'
CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
The Post and Courier
After unfulfilled promises, calls to remove Greenville's Confederate statue stir again
GREENVILLE — It's been more than two years since demonstrators rallied around the Confederate monument in downtown Greenville to call for the statue's removal. During a summer of racial reckoning, both locally and across the country, the statue on North Main Street became a lightning rod, with protestors decrying it as a symbol of a racist past.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
