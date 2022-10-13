Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City , Kansas on Oct. 12.
Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in the search for Callaham.KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
He was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery by JCPD officers and then booked into the Geary County Detention Facility. He faces charges for additional crimes committed.
