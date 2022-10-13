Huge 2nd quarter leads to Bowie’s 49-7 blowout win over Buda Johnson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowie blew up for 35 points in the second quarter and turned what looked to be a competitive game into a blowout Thursday night at Burger Stadium.

The Bulldogs scored on seven consecutive possessions en route to a 49-7 win over Buda Johnson in 6A-District 26 play.

The teams traded punts for the first few possessions until Bowie broke through. With 2:15 left in the first quarter, Bulldogs’ receiver Nehemiah Smith-Livingston took a handoff and made a tremendous 70-yard run, breaking several tackles along the way. That busted the dam, so to speak, and then Bowie went off.

Bulldogs quarterback Connor Kenyon, committed to Sam Houston State, threw four touchdowns in the second quarter to four different receivers. Kenyon hit Carmine Elisarraraz for the first score on the first play of the second frame, a 16-yard touchdown where Kenyon threw the ball perfectly to Elisarraraz’s back shoulder.

Kenyon found Smith-Livingston, Rio Pittman and Jacob Kastl for scores through the air, and Elizarraraz also had a rushing touchdown in the quarter. Bowie’s defense came up big in the quarter with an interception and fumble recovery, giving them short fields to score quickly.

Buda Johnson got on the board with a 71-yard touchdown catch by Colton Williams. Williams ran a wheel route out of the backfield and Bryan Forsberg hit him in stride down the sideline. Williams hauled in the perfect pass and sprinted by three Bowie defenders on his way to the Jags’ only score of the game.

Bowie (6-1, 4-1) hung on the No. 4 spot in the district standings with the win. The top four teams in the district when the season ends qualify for the playoffs, so the win was a big one. The Bulldogs take on Akins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

Buda Johnson (3-5, 3-3) has a bye next week and then takes on Akins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Game log

Final: Bulldogs 49, Jaguars 7 . Bowie moves to 4-1 in district play and has an inside track at the No. 4 playoff spot. Buda Johnson falls to 3-3 in district play and will need some help from others to have a shot at the postseason.

End 3Q: Bulldogs 49, Jaguars 7. Bowie has this one under control.

7:54 3Q: TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – Bralin Thomas goes up the middle and breaks off a 21-yard touchdown run. That makes seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their last seven possessions. PAT good. Bulldogs 49, Jaguars 7

9:45 3Q : Bowie forces a punt and they’ll take over in plus-territory on the Jaguars’ 44-yard line

12:00 3Q: Buda Johnson receives the second-half kick and they’ll start the drive on their own 20-yard line

Halftime: Bulldogs 42, Jaguars 7. That was quite the second quarter for the Bulldogs. They force a couple of turnovers and then reel off 35 points to take a commanding lead at halftime.

0:26 2Q: TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – Kenyon to Jacob Kastl for a 19-yard touchdown, Kastl was wide open in the corner of the end zone. Bulldogs 42, Jaguars 7

3:11 2Q: TOUCHDOWN JOHNSON – Forsberg hits Colton Williams out of the backfield with a perfect pass for a 71-yard touchdown. The Jags get on the board. PAT good. Bulldogs 35, Jaguars 7

4:00 2Q: TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – Coming off a fumble recovery, Elisarraraz takes a handoff and fakes a reverse, picks up two blocks from Barnes and walks into the end zone from 12 yards out. PAT good. Bulldogs 35, Jaguars 0.

5:11 2Q : TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – On 3rd-and-goal from the 11-yard line, Kenyon fires a pass out to Rio Pittman and he tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown. PAT good. Bulldogs 28, Jaguars 0

8:53 2Q: TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – It’s Smith-Livingston through the air this time, and Kenyon puts it right on Smith-Livingston for a 28-yard touchdown pass. PAT good. Bulldogs 21, Jaguars 0

11:54 2Q : TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – On the first play of the second quarter, Bowie QB Connor Kenyon throws a perfect back-shoulder pass to Carmine Elisarraraz for a 16-yard touchdown. PAT good. Bulldogs 14, Jaguars 0.

End 1Q: Bulldogs 7, Jaguars 0. The Bulldogs have it on the Jaguars’ 16-yard line to start the second quarter.

0:32 1Q: Bowie’s Wes York intercepts a pass and the Bulldogs take over at the Jaguars’ 40-yard line

2:15 1Q: TOUCHDOWN BOWIE – Nehemiah Smith-Livingston is usually a pass catcher, but this time he’s a rusher and takes a jet sweep 70 yards for a touchdown, breaking several tackles along the way. What a run. PAT good. Bulldogs 7, Jaguars 0

4:40 1Q : Bowie gets it back and moves it to Buda Johnson’s half, but the Bulldogs’ drive stalls and the Jags get a turnover on downs.

9:54 1Q: Buda Johnson turns the Bulldogs back on 3rd and short and forces a punt. Bryan Forsberg takes over at QB for the Jaguars. He scored the game-winning touchdown against Austin High last week as Chase McMullin suffered a head injury last week.

12:00 1Q : Bowie receives the opening kick and will start the first drive of the game around its own 25-yard line.

