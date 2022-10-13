On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.

LESLIE COUNTY, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO