SOAR Summit returns to Pikeville
The 2022 SOAR Summit is set to return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20. One Summit goal is to cast a vision for the next decade and discuss the public’s role in making it come true right here in Eastern Kentucky.
KRTA proclaims Oct. 17-21 as Retired Teachers Appreciation Week
Golden Glen Hale, president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a retired teacher from Knott County, signed a proclamation to celebrate retired teachers during the organization's Aug. 22 meeting. During the meeting, Hale proclaimed Oct. 17-21, 2022 as Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week. In Perry County, city officials gathered with...
Johnson County native and legend Loretta Lynn passes at 90
PAINTSVILLE — The queen of country music, Johnson County native Loretta Lynn, passed away on Oct. 4. Loretta Lynn, who celebrated her 90th birthday this year and leaves behind a legacy that impacts all of the world of country music and hails from Van Lear, died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4 during her sleep, according to a statement from her family.
Buckhorn among 43 Kentucky high schools recognized with national College Success Award
A total of 43 Kentucky public high schools have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Among these schools, Buckhorn School was included. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
Two weeks left for Kentucky flood survivors to apply with FEMA
Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their property from the July floods have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28, to apply for FEMA assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.
UPike’s Patton College of Education recognized for excellence
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that the University of Pikeville’s Patton College of Education (PCOE) is one of 32 providers from 16 states to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to excellence. PCOE provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement, and in doing so, received the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement.
UK President Capilouto visits HCTC Lees College Campus
Hazard Community and Technical College President Dr. Jennifer Lindon hosted University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto Tuesday, Sept. 27, at HCTC’s Lees College Campus. The UK group toured the manufacturing and engineering lab and nursing classrooms in the E. O. Robinson Intergenerational Training Center to get a better idea of what HCTC has to offer students in anticipation of a proposed pathway for engineering students wanting to further their education after HCTC.
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival held in downtown Hazard
On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky held the Appalachian Big Ideas Festival, where several community partners, organizations, individuals and businesses gathered in downtown Hazard to present their ideas on how to improve the quality of life in Hazard and Perry County. Appalachian Kentucky, officials with...
‘Mountain Freedom Fest’ set for Pikeville
PIKEVILLE — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, along with Bulldog Media, will be hosting the Mountain Freedom Fest at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, bringing with them high-profile conservative speakers, live music and the opportunity to help out with the ongoing flood relief efforts, according to Deters.
SBP, KRADD hold Regional Recovery Acceleration Week
During the week of Oct. 3, in the aftermath of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, St. Bernard Project (SBP), the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) and Toyota hosted a free four-day community training in Hazard. This event, called the Regional Recovery Acceleration Week, which kicked off on Oct. 4...
Black Gold 2022 a ‘success’
Hundreds of people from across the region gathered in downtown Hazard to celebrate the 41st annual Black Gold Festival. The festival, which featured a variety of food and craft vendors, activities and music options, was held from Sept. 15-17. Several new and returning attractions and activities were available for festival-goers....
PCFC, state officials discuss flood relief updates
During the Sept. 27 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials and guest speaker Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, discussed updates regarding the housing crisis since the July flooding, as well as other related updates. “From day one, Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky have been...
LKLP announces new Head Start director
On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
Progress continues on reopening state highways closed after devastating July flooding
Another state highway that had been closed after devastating flash flooding struck portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July has been repaired to the point that it is able to carry traffic and has been reopened to public use, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement. Ky. 1087 (Balls...
Changes made for planned daytime closures in Perry County
Changes have been made in the schedule for the previously announced daytime closures of Ky. 1440 (Upper Second Creek Road) in Perry County the weekend of Oct. 1-2 as repairs continue on highways damaged by July's devastating flooding. Complete daytime closures had been planned from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m....
FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors
Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
Public meeting scheduled to discuss new access road to Perry County airport
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the construction of a new access road from Ky. 15 to the Wendell Ford Airport. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at County Line Community Church, 12639 Ky. 15, Chavies, at the Perry-Breathitt line. The meeting will be an open house format with no formal presentation scheduled.
KSP: Letcher woman attempted to bring drugs into jail
A Letcher County woman was arrested on several charges after, police said, she attempted to bring drugs into the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Baker, on Sept. 15, the agency received a call from the Daniel Boone Motel reporting that a man and woman had been asked to leave the premises, but had refused and were suspected of breaking into the bar beside the motel earlier in teh day.
FEMA extends deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance
At the request of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the July floods have another month to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Oct. 28 for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
