Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them.

Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at bystanders near Martin Luther King and Carey Boulevard after someone called 911 around 5:20 p.m. and said a man pulled a gun on him.

Christopher Earl Smith was shot and killed by police on Oct. 10 after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer and bystanders while wearing a Michael Myers mask. (KLAS)

The caller then hung up and later called back, saying he couldn’t answer calls from police because he was trying to avoid being shot.

“I had to get away, I didn’t want to get shot… I was trying to get out of the way,” the man could be heard saying in 911 calls played by police.

Several minutes later, another person called police from a nearby store saying the same man was threatening customers and then walked back to the justice center near Martin Luther King and Carey.

“He’s just walking around threatening people,” that caller said.

Officer Anthony Malear, 29, located the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Earl Smith. Body-worn camera footage played by police showed Smith walking through the park toward five bystanders and pulling a gun out of his waistband.

Footage showed Officer Malear walk toward Smith, telling him to stop three times while pointing a gun at him. Video showed Smith continue walking while pulling the gun out before Officer Malear fired eight shots at him.

Video showed Smith fall to the ground and stop moving. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, right arm, and left leg.

Police later found that Smith had been using a stolen gun and was the suspect who allegedly stole a gun in a separate case in North Las Vegas.

Malear was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of the incident. He has been an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department since 2018.

Had Smith lived, police said he would have been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon against an older person, attempted grand larceny, possession of a stolen firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, grand larceny with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

Criminal history of Christopher Earl Smith. Smith was shot and killed by police on Oct. 10 after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer and bystanders while wearing a Michael Myers mask. (KLAS)

Capt. Hyde said that Smith had a criminal record dating back to 1995, including:

Arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, convicted of battery with a deadly weapon

Convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon and possession

Convicted of domestic battery by strangulation

Convicted of felony evading a police officer

Arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, convicted of attempted possession of a short-barreled shotgun

Hyde also said that Smith had alcohol, THC, and oxycodone in his system, according to a preliminary coroner report.

North Las Vegas police declined to take questions on the shooting at the end of the news conference Thursday.

