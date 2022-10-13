ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Westbury Man Caught with Cocaine, 5+ lbs Cannabis, Pills & Firearm

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Westbury man during an investigation that occurred on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm in Westbury. According to Narcotics detectives, an investigation at a Bowling Green Drive residence was conducted and Walter LinderNavarro, 23, of Westbury was arrested. During the...
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman

New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Daily Voice

50-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Farmingville Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Long Island man. It happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in Farmingville. Kevin Buttigieg, age 50, of Farmingville, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Lakeside Drive when the motorcycle collided with a westbound 2012 Nissan Maxima turning left into a driveway on Lakeside Drive, Suffolk County Police said.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Shot on Townhouse Road

A man was shot and wounded in Huntington Station Thursday night, Suffolk police said Friday. He was shot in the hip but was not seriously injured. Police said the shooting of the man, who is in his 20s, was not random. It occurred about 6:15 Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

