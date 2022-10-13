Read full article on original website
Who Stole Veronica's Ring? Police Seek Duo Who Broke Into Selden Home, Taking Jewelry
Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a Long Island home and making off with several pieces of jewelry. The break-in occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2, at a home in Selden located on Adirondack Drive, Suffolk County Police said. Once inside, the...
Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing $1,300 In Electrical Wiring From Deer Park Store
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying two men who are accused of stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,300 from Home Depot on Long Island. Two men stole $1,366 in electrical wiring from the Deer Park store at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
NBC New York
LI Business Owners Get $700K After Police Seized Gold, Silver — And Never Returned It
Suffolk County has settled with six business owners who sued the police department for seizing gold and silver items from their stores without warrants and in most cases, not returning them. The settlement amounts to $700,000 and also requires the Suffolk Police to use a new system to track articles...
Cops charge Laurel man, 30, in burglary of Calverton home
Riverhead Police detectives report the arrest of a Laurel man in connection with the burglary of a home in Calverton in July. Police said they arrested Lawrence W. Connor, 30, on one count of Burglary in the Second Degree stemming from an incident that occurred on July 18. According to...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Man Accused Of Striking Victim In Head With Handgun Outside Of East Patchogue Apartment Complex
A 29-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he attacked another man in the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex. The incident happened in the parking lot of East Winds Apartments, located at 891 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Police Search For Man Who Stole Excavator From West Babylon Parking Lot
Police are investigating after a trailer and an excavator were stolen from a parking lot on Long Island. A man stole a 2015 LOADCRAFT Trailer that was carrying a 2000 Bobcat excavator in West Babylon on Saturday, July 9, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 13. The incident...
Bay Shore Teen Indicted For Shooting Guest At Baby Shower
A Long Island teen has been indicted for the shooting of a man at a woman's baby shower. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the assault charges against Javier Soto, age 16, of Bay Shore, on Friday, Oct. 14. “A baby shower should be a joyous occasion celebrating the...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
News 12
Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died
A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
Suffolk officers revive woman who went into cardiac arrest in Holtsville
Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes responded to a call of a woman in cardiac arrest in Holtsville at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
longisland.com
Westbury Man Caught with Cocaine, 5+ lbs Cannabis, Pills & Firearm
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Westbury man during an investigation that occurred on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm in Westbury. According to Narcotics detectives, an investigation at a Bowling Green Drive residence was conducted and Walter LinderNavarro, 23, of Westbury was arrested. During the...
New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman
New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Bunch Of Vehicle Violations Turns Up 2 Pounds Of Pot In Ridgefield Stop
Perhaps it was the cracked windshield. Maybe the broken tail light. Or the missing license plate. Whatever first the eye of a Ridgefield police officer led to the seizure of more than two pounds of pot and the arrest of a driver from Manhattan. Both the registration for the Chevy...
50-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Farmingville Crash
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Long Island man. It happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in Farmingville. Kevin Buttigieg, age 50, of Farmingville, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Lakeside Drive when the motorcycle collided with a westbound 2012 Nissan Maxima turning left into a driveway on Lakeside Drive, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Shot on Townhouse Road
A man was shot and wounded in Huntington Station Thursday night, Suffolk police said Friday. He was shot in the hip but was not seriously injured. Police said the shooting of the man, who is in his 20s, was not random. It occurred about 6:15 Read More ...
