Look: Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals' Win Over Saints With Five Words
"Party in the end zone"
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove
The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
NFL Fans Dig In On Patriots’ QB Controversy After Bailey Zappe Outing
A storyline that started as a subject for talk radio, and certainly might still be viewed that way for some, has picked up steam in the eyes of many other New England Patriots fans. The play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has allowed for that to happen. Zappe, who started...
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
Andy Dalton starting for Saints in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will take another start at quarterback for the Saints as Jameis Winston (back) continues to work his way back to health. Ian Rapoport noted that Winston will dress for today's game, but will only be available as a backup.
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
