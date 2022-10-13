ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NFL
numberfire.com

Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove

The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
NFL
numberfire.com

Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton starting for Saints in Week 6

The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will take another start at quarterback for the Saints as Jameis Winston (back) continues to work his way back to health. Ian Rapoport noted that Winston will dress for today's game, but will only be available as a backup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
NFL
numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough

The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

