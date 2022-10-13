Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Cardinals trade for Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. As the Panthers headed into their Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, news came out that the team would begin trading away some of their veteran players as they begin the process of rebuilding their franchise. While names like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore drew more initial speculation, Anderson seemed destined to have played his final snap as a Panther after interim head coach Steve Wilks shockingly had the receiver removed from the sidelines in Sunday's game. He'll get a fresh start in Arizona, who could use additional talent at the position after Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) could miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) could miss up to 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. What It Means:. Wentz fractured his finger early on during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears when...
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) ruled out for Patriots in Week 6
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will not play Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Harris left Week 5's win over Detroit due to a hamstring injury, and after struggling to get through the practice week, he has been ruled out entirely for Week 6. Rhamondre Stevenson will be the unquestioned lead back behind Bailey Zappe.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (ankle) limited in practice on Sunday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was a limited participant in practice Sunday afternoon. Williamson left a preseason game earlier in the week due to an ankle injury. However, it's not expected to be overly serious, hence the star returning to practice so soon - albeit in a limited fashion. Head coach Willie Green said he thinks Williamson could practice in full on Monday, which would be a good sign of his availability for Wednesday's season opener versus Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) expected to return to practice ahead of Week 7
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to return to practice early this week ahead of their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions. What It Means:. Prescott hasn't played since injuring his thumb in the opening week of the season. McCarthy didn't...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton starting for Saints in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will take another start at quarterback for the Saints as Jameis Winston (back) continues to work his way back to health. Ian Rapoport noted that Winston will dress for today's game, but will only be available as a backup.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) ruled out for Patriots in Week 6
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor will not play Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Agholor was listed questionable to play when the final injury report came out on Friday. Despite game-time decisions generally coming down to, well, game time, the Patriots have decided to rule Agholor out a full 24 hours in advance of kickoff. His absence will mean more opportunities for Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) day-to-day heading into Week 7
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that running back James Conner (ribs) is day-to-day ahead of their Week 7 Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints. Conner missed the Cardinals' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with the rib injury that has plagued him this season, but it sounds like he'll have a chance to suit up against the Saints on Thursday night. Eno Benjamin started in Conner's spot in Week 6 and would b the presumed starter again on Thursday if Conner misses a second game.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) inactive in Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) for their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Allen will sit out Monday night's game against the Broncos as he continues to work his way back from the hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 1, but has previously said that he is targeting a return for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Comments / 0