L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town
The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Cannabis & Costumes: Secret Sesh Is Taking Over Wisdome L.A. This Weekend For A Halloween Bash
Secret Sesh has been the go-to home for cannabis lovers and industry members to gather for educational, professional, and community purposes since the beginning of legal weed in California. This Saturday, October 15, they’re returning to Wisdome in DTLA for their annual Halloween bash. Costumes and cannabis are welcome. Guests can expect an incredible spooky-themed evening filled with art, cannabis, a costume contest, music, and over 20 of the top weed brands in California like Farmer and The Felon, Maven Genetics, Ember Valley, Bear Labs, Kalya, Moxie, and so much more! Heads up, this is a members only event, and you can grab that here! If you’re not able to make it out this month, not to worry! You can count on Secret Sesh’s annual Holiday Event this December which will feature immersive art to walk-throughs, dab bars, and craft mocktails. This is all part of their toy drive where guests can bring unwrapped gifts in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [10-14-2022 to 10-16-2022]
Art shows, Oktoberfest, spooky films, a garden party and a tortilla tournament. Sounds like a heck of a cocktail… or maybe it’s just your weekend in L.A. For October 14-16 in Los Angeles, check out Pasadena ArtNight, FIGat7th Oktoberst, the Taste of Soul Street Festival, a Beyond The Streets Print Bazaar, the Beverly Hills Art Show, Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Blocktoberfest in Culver City, and more. Start mixing your perfect to-do list below.
archeroracle.org
My 5 favorite bakeries in Los Angeles
Have you wondered what a cake in the shape of a giant donut would look like? Have you looked for the perfect gift for a friend that’s a little too obsessed with baking? Or have you been wanting to get your dog a personalized birthday cake? I definitely have, and finding these things at various bakeries has become one of my most entertaining (and delicious) hobbies. Here is the list of my five favorite bakeries I’ve visited across Los Angeles when looking for desserts beyond the classics.
Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana
Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.
spectrumnews1.com
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
knewsradio.com
Disneyland Hiking Ticket Prices
ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 22: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, GET READY TO BE DAZZLED, Disneyland park guests count down to a 24-hour party that kicks off the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration May 22, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating 60 years of magic, three new nighttime spectaculars will immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with the first all-LED parade at the resort; a reinvention of the classic fireworks show that adds projections to transform the park experience; and a moving, new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disney's dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images) used locally Oct 12th 2022 Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy $14 Million Century City Penthouse
‘Real Housewives’ stars buy penthouse in The Century. Century City has new reality star neighbors since Heather and Terry Dubrow purchased a luxury condominium in The Century, for $14 million as reported by Mansion Global. Ms. Dubrow said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “To us, this was a time...
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
luxury-houses.net
Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
yr.media
The Lowdown: It’s Going DOWN in L.A.
Many people think of Los Angeles as a city with fairly progressive leadership, but those assumptions are being *very much* challenged right now in a scandal that has even Biden calling for the city council to resign. CREDITS. Host/Producer: Malachi Segers-Seker. The Lowdown gives you the latest in news, pop...
16 Great Caribbean Restaurants In LA
It’s a common misconception that great Caribbean food is tough to find in LA. But that’s far from the truth. If you know where to look, there are excellent Jamaican, Belizean, and Trinidadian restaurants spread across the city, from Santa Monica to Pasadena. And that’s precisely why we wrote this guide, a tried and true mix of decades-old establishments and new-generation pop-ups serving incredible stews, spicy curries, and, and lots of fried plantains. Whether you’ve been eating jerk chicken all your life or plan to try roti for the first time, use this list to find the most impressive Caribbean cooking in LA.
