Midland, TX

Mom pleads guilty to kidnapping twin sons from Midland home last year

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Wisconsin mom was released from Midland County jail this afternoon after accepting a plea deal on a kidnapping charge involving her twin boys. 31-year-old Hilary Forrest was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of that deal.

Forrest was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert last year; the Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert on behalf of the Midland Police Department after investigators responded to a 911 call made by a man who said that Forrest abducted their then seven-year-old twin boys from their Midland home. He said he last saw his children around 1:30 a.m. on January 23, 2021 and told investigators the boys disappeared while still wearing their pajamas. Investigators suspected Forrest was heading home to Wisconsin with her children- the alert was cancelled January 25 after the boys were found safe.

Forrest was booked into the Midland County Detention Center in April of 2021 and has remained behind bars on a $500,000 bond since.

Forrest was seen hugging family and supporters in court today after her release. Those same supporters have said that Forrest never kidnapped her children and claimed she had permission to take them from their Midland home. Forrest’s lawyer, who did not want to be on camera, said it’s important to note that pleading guilty is not the same as being “found guilty”.

