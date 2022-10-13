ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss

The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles' Nick Sirianni explains f-bomb late in win over Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went viral in the closing seconds of Sunday's prime-time win over the rival Dallas Cowboys that improved his side to 6-0 when he dropped an f-bomb and then declared "that's game" toward the opposing sideline. Sirianni explained his actions following the 26-17 victory. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

National Pundits Offer Trade Ideas for Vikings

As much as it feels like the NFL season is just getting started, we are rapidly approaching the midway point of the year. With that, comes the trade deadline. As of Saturday, October 15th, the NFL trade deadline is 17 days away, giving teams just a few weeks to make last-minute improvements to their teams. A few national analysts, namely Bleacher Report and ESPN, have a couple trade ideas for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NFL
numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
GREEN BAY, WI

