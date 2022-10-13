DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game in Dallas because of a positive COVID-19 test that also kept the 67-year-old coach out of the season opener three nights earlier. “Our time together was awesome,” Stars captain captain Jamie Benn said after the morning skate. “He’s just a guy that has the biggest heart I’ve ever met for a coach and as a person,” Tyler Seguin said. “He wears it on the ice, obviously on the bench, and he wears it off the ice most importantly. So he’s just a guy that no matter what, he doesn’t change.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO