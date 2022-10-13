Read full article on original website
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Track to Play in Thunder Season Opener
After an off-season of bad injury luck, Oklahoma City finally caught a break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain at the beginning of training camp, and it seemed like the Thunder could be headed towards another setback. No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has already been ruled out for the season after a summer injury.
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
NBA・
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell’s Impact on Sixers
A lack of toughness in the 2022 playoffs forced the Philadelphia 76ers to sign some high-energy veterans to shift the Sixers' culture. PJ Tucker was Philadelphia's most notable offseason signing as the 37-year-old former Miami Heat veteran inked a three-year deal worth over $30 million. Following the signing of Tucker,...
James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement
The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
NBA・
No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach
DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game in Dallas because of a positive COVID-19 test that also kept the 67-year-old coach out of the season opener three nights earlier. “Our time together was awesome,” Stars captain captain Jamie Benn said after the morning skate. “He’s just a guy that has the biggest heart I’ve ever met for a coach and as a person,” Tyler Seguin said. “He wears it on the ice, obviously on the bench, and he wears it off the ice most importantly. So he’s just a guy that no matter what, he doesn’t change.”
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups
It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
