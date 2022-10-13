Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
Wichita Eagle
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers on Why Sixers Will Roll With Open Roster Spot
With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 NBA season beginning on Tuesday, the Sixers had to make some critical moves over the last few days. After waiving the reigning G League MVP Trevelin Queen two weeks ago, the Sixers cut the roster down to 16 players. It was widely believed that the 15th and final spot would come down to Charles Bassey or Isaiah Joe.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Wichita Eagle
Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season
At this time last season, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what was about to unfold. View the original article to see embedded media. They were a new team, with a new identity, a new leader, and a group of players who had barely ever played together. They knew what they wanted to be: A defense-fist group that was going to crash the glass, play in transition, and hope their half-court offense wouldn’t be an Achille’s heel. Even with so many new faces, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t going to lower his expectations. He demanded defensive excellence and even when his standards weren't met, he remained unwilling to change.
Wichita Eagle
James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement
The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.
Wichita Eagle
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
Wichita Eagle
Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Comments / 0