Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers on Why Sixers Will Roll With Open Roster Spot

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 NBA season beginning on Tuesday, the Sixers had to make some critical moves over the last few days. After waiving the reigning G League MVP Trevelin Queen two weeks ago, the Sixers cut the roster down to 16 players. It was widely believed that the 15th and final spot would come down to Charles Bassey or Isaiah Joe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season

At this time last season, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what was about to unfold. View the original article to see embedded media. They were a new team, with a new identity, a new leader, and a group of players who had barely ever played together. They knew what they wanted to be: A defense-fist group that was going to crash the glass, play in transition, and hope their half-court offense wouldn’t be an Achille’s heel. Even with so many new faces, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t going to lower his expectations. He demanded defensive excellence and even when his standards weren't met, he remained unwilling to change.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

James Bouknight Arrested - Hornets release statement

The 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft James Bouknight has been arrested, the current charges are still unclear. This is another blow for the Hornets reputation as the team already face Miles Bridges being away from the team due to felony charges for domestic violence. The Hornets released the following statement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report

Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Jason Kidd Compares Luka Doncic’s ‘Late Passing’ to LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the NBA's elite passers and is the type of talent that can drop 30+ points when needed. Combining those two abilities makes for a transcendent player that can lead a team to impressive heights. Doncic is constantly making the...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
LOS ANGELES, CA

