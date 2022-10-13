ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

China’s President Xi Jinping set to secure power for groundbreaking third term

In a 104 minute speech, President Xi mentioned security dozens of times and pledged a stronger Chinese military. The biggest applause came when he declared that Taiwan will be part of mainland China, even if it meant taking the self-governed island by force should foreign nations interfere. Xi’s ambitions to build a socialist superpower comes at a crucial time for China, facing criticism over ties to Russia and hostile relations with the U.S.Oct. 16, 2022.
POLITICS
NBC News

NBC News

516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy