Ebola outbreak threatens to overwhelm Ugandan health care
A combination of obtaining slow test results and cultural rituals are combining to fuel Uganda's current Ebola outbreak.Oct. 17, 2022.
China's Xi defends zero-Covid policy and warns Taiwan at opening of Communist Party Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating the building of a world-class military as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress by touting the country's “zero-Covid” strategy and reiterating policy priorities. Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long...
NBC News
China’s President Xi Jinping set to secure power for groundbreaking third term
In a 104 minute speech, President Xi mentioned security dozens of times and pledged a stronger Chinese military. The biggest applause came when he declared that Taiwan will be part of mainland China, even if it meant taking the self-governed island by force should foreign nations interfere. Xi’s ambitions to build a socialist superpower comes at a crucial time for China, facing criticism over ties to Russia and hostile relations with the U.S.Oct. 16, 2022.
