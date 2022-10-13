ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I’m sorry Angela Lansbury is gone. But I’m glad the ‘Murder, She Wrote’ era is over.

By Celia Viggo Wexler, , “Catholic Women Confront Their Church"
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’

In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
NBC News

NBC News

516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy