I’m sorry Angela Lansbury is gone. But I’m glad the ‘Murder, She Wrote’ era is over.

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO