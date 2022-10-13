I’m sorry Angela Lansbury is gone. But I’m glad the ‘Murder, She Wrote’ era is over.

Read full article on original website
Angela Lansbury’s Children: Who Are Her 3 Kids?
London-born actor Angela Lansbury had two biological children and another child she helped raise during her second marriage. Here's what to know.
Why Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder She Wrote’ Character Never Had a Romantic Relationship on the Show
Angela Lansbury spoke about her time on Murder She Wrote. She explained why her character, Jessica Fletcher, never had a love interest.
Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’
In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
Dame Angela Lansbury obituary
Versatile actor with a long career on stage and screen, best known as the TV sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”
Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane said he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day' in the years before he died
Robbie Coltrane told the Daily Star he was "in constant pain" after losing the cartilage in his knee due to osteoarthritis.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Paul McCartney Said 1 of the ‘Strangest’ Rumors About Him is True
There are many rumors that have circulated about The Beatles over the years. Paul McCartney shared one of the true rumors about himself.
Angela Lansbury’s Husband: Meet The Late Actress’ Peter Shaw, Who Predeceased Her
Angela Lansbury is known for her decades-spanning career, including her 12-year run on “Murder, She Wrote” in the 1980s and 1990s. Angela was married twice in her life, for one year to Richard Cromwell, and 53 years to Peter Shaw. She believed she and Peter had the “perfect...
