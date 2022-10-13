ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fire Training Exercise Causes Smoky Situation Over BWI Airport

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2de8u4_0iXyvZfy00
The training exercise at BWI Marshall Airport Photo Credit: Twitter/@BWI_Airport

There was smoke and fire at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday afternoon, though there was no cause for concern for Maryland residents.

Members of the BWI Fire Rescue team got their hands dirty on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they conducted training exercises at the airport in case of a potential emergency in the future.

There was no incident at the airport.

“Smoke and/or fire may be visible at or near the terminal,” the agency tweeted. “Please do not be alarmed. This is only a training.”

Comments / 0

 

