Watertown, MA

Watertown News

City Manager Seeking Applicants for Residents’ Advisory Committee

The following announcement was provided by the City of Watertown:. City Manager George J. Proakis is seeking Watertown residents interested in serving on the Residents’ Advisory Committee. The Committee is being formed per the City Charter – Section 3-7 Residents’ Advisory Committee:. “The city manager shall establish...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Healthy Watertown Grants Available from Community Foundation

The Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) announced the release of the Fall 2022 Healthy Watertown Grants to support organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. A total of $10,000 will be distributed through these health grants. Past Healthy Grant awardees have included: Local food...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Impersonated an Officer, Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel Charged with OUI

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 4, 2:46 a.m.: A parking attendant at Arsenal Yards spotted a man walking around the Purple Garage acting suspiciously. Police responded and found the man, who said he was homeless. Officers also learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Timothy Dolan, 41, of Stow, was arrested on the warrant from Quincy District Court for Possession of a Class A drug, and possession to distribute a Class D drug.
WATERTOWN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pagano: CPA could bring damaging fiscal storm to Worcester

The COVID-19 pandemic is akin to a Level 5 hurricane that impacted all of us in ways impossible to catalog. Unfortunately, hurricane conditions are not subsiding anytime soon. Rising interest rates and inflation, supply chain issues and cost of materials, construction and housing costs, rising costs for fuel, food and debt are devastating many lives. A Level 7 hurricane is a hypothetical rating, but we’re leaning in that direction and not toward a downgraded storm. This may sound dramatic, but I fear it’s realistic.
WORCESTER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Serve 4 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between October 6, 2022 to October 12, 2022. Paul Richard Musto (69, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License. (10:02am) Thyago De Medeiros (20, Billerica) was...
WILMINGTON, MA
Q97.9

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

