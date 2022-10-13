ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha police investigate homicide, other violent incidents

OMAHA -- A man was found dead after Omaha police were called to a business early Sunday near 84th and Grover streets. Around 3 a.m., police were called to investigate a man found down in a parking lot. The death was determined to be suspicious, and police are investigating it as a homicide.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy