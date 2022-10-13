Read full article on original website
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Omaha police investigate homicide, other violent incidents
OMAHA -- A man was found dead after Omaha police were called to a business early Sunday near 84th and Grover streets. Around 3 a.m., police were called to investigate a man found down in a parking lot. The death was determined to be suspicious, and police are investigating it as a homicide.
Overhaul of riverfront parks to bring skate ribbon, pier and more to downtown Omaha
OMAHA — A pier stretches over the Missouri River just past Omaha's eastern edge; to the west, the foundation of a skate ribbon rises from the dirt; and to the north, a philanthropically funded science museum overlooks what will become an "urban beach." All are features of the ambitious...
