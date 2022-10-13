Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect arrested after overnight search in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Police arrested one man overnight after a shooting in Soap Lake. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police got a call about a shooting on East Main Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was airlifted to a central Washington hospital. His current condition has not been released.
Second suspect involved in armed burglary in Moses Lake on Thursday arrested
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake’s police force have nabbed the second suspect that was allegedly involved in Thursday morning’s armed burglary in the Larson Community in Moses Lake. 26-year-old Carlos Silva of Moses Lake was tracked down at a home in the...
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one
SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George
GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention
As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Police: Suspect that promoted lockdown at Moses Lake schools arrested
MOSES LAKE NORTH, Wash. — Sheriff's deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) have arrested a burglary suspect that prompted lockdowns at North Elementary and Larson Heights schools. Both schools have been notified that the lockdowns can be lifted, according to GCSO. GCSO said the suspect was found...
Man Gets Four Life Sentences for 2019 Mass Murder in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
44-Year-Old Ascencion Gracia Castillo Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Orondo (Orondo, WA)
The Police department reported a motorcycle accident near Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. The officers confirmed that 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo from Wenatchee died in this accident. The officials reported that the crash happened on Highway 97 near Orondo. The crash occurred when a vehicle struck a large piece of concrete...
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified
GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97
The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition. “Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote. On Oct....
Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
