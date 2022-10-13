ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Shooting suspect arrested after overnight search in Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Police arrested one man overnight after a shooting in Soap Lake. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police got a call about a shooting on East Main Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was airlifted to a central Washington hospital. His current condition has not been released.
SOAP LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody

SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Monday's early morning shooting that injured one

SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention

As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
ifiberone.com

Woman killed in Wednesday night crash near George identified

GEORGE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Quincy woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night near George. The 24-year-old has been identified as Idalmis D. Morett, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family has been notified. Morett was driving a...
QUINCY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Quincy woman killed in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday.  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97

The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition. “Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote. On Oct....
ORONDO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
YAKIMA, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy