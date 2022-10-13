‘Boo In Burien’ will be in downtown B-Town on Saturday, Oct. 29

Discover Burien’s annual ‘Boo In Burien’ will be held from 12 – 4 p.m. in the downtown area on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

This free event will provide “scary fun for the ENTIRE family!” and will include free candy given out to kids at participating businesses.

“Throw on your costumes (and your face masks!) and don’t forget to bring a bag or bucket for all that sweet loot,” organizers said.

Make sure to plan extra time in town to shop and dine as well.

Look for a sign in the window of participating businesses.

Masks will be required indoors and in the crowded event areas outdoors.

Share all your Halloween photos with the hashtags #discoverburien and #booinburien!

BOO BOXES

Discover Burien Boo Boxes are a fun surprise that is sure to get you in the Halloween Spirit. Each Boo Box comes with a DIY Baking Kit (bake a sweet treat at home), a mix of Halloween candy, crafts and magical trinkets. On sale now while supplies last.

Order your kit ahead of time for $25 each (Order Below⬇)

Boo Boxes are available for pick up October 20 till October 28

Pick up locations: Discover Burien Offices (M-F, 10 am-4pm, 611 SW 152nd Street) & our Burien Farmers Market booth (Thu October 20 & 27, 10 am-6pm, Burien Town Square Park)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA AT THE DRIVE-IN

Enjoy this Halloween film at Discover Burien’s outdoor Drive-In Theater.

“Dracula’s plans to host a monsters-only celebration for his daughter Mavis’ birthday are complicated when an ordinary human unwittingly checks in at the luxurious Hotel Transylvania and falls for Drac’s daughter.”

Tickets are $5 and are available here.

CREEPY CRAWLERS PUB CRAWL/COSTUME CONTEST

Finish your evening by participating in the Creepy Crawlers Pub Crawl and Costume Contest.

First Place will get a $1,000 prize!

Pub Crawl runs 6 – 11 p.m., and you must check in between those times and be pre-register to qualify. Check in will be at the Drive-In Movies lot on SW 153rd between 6th and Ambaum Blvd SW.

For more info, visit https://www.discoverburien.org/boo-in-burien.