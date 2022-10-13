ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Meteor lights up night sky over two states and parts of Canada

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGfTv_0iXysKVG00

On Wednesday night, a bright, colorful meteor was recorded on multiple security cameras all over the Pacific Northwest.

According to Don Brownlee of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Washington, the “fireball” was likely a rock from an asteroid or comet that broke up during its high-velocity entry to earth.

Brownlee told KIRO-TV that if large chunks of rock survived, there would usually be reports of sonic booms. No booms were reported Wednesday evening.

The meteor was captured on video as far north as Nanaimo, British Columbia, and was also spotted over 200 miles south in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Below are a few videos that captured the meteor.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

World’s largest digital camera nears completion

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Researchers are close to completing the world’s largest digital camera that will take pictures of the night sky, situated high on an Andes mountaintop observatory in Chile. The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) project will use a 3.2 gigapixel camera capable of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy