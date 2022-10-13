Read full article on original website
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses loss tolerance. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Kathryn Engebretson
Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie.
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Mary Helen Sanders
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Helen Sanders, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1932, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ned Fitch Haymond and Gertrude Mae (Edwards) Haymond.Mary was a housekeeper for families in Fairmont for many years. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene. Mary loved to clean, cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Mary is survived by her son, Larry Haymond and his wife, Beverly of Fairmont; her daughter, Yvonne Lane and her husband, Robert of Mannington; her three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her sister, Priscella Mascella and her husband, John of Chesterland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milford Sanders, who died on December 15, 1977; her four brothers, Marlin “Bud” Haymond, Lawrence “Burr” Haymond, Robin Haymond, and Warren Haymond. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Bolois, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Buckhannon-Upshur High School undergoes active shooter training
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at Buckhannon-Upshur High School got to experience first-hand what it would be like to have an active shooter in the building. They went through a training exercise Monday with first responders. Upshur County schools are still feeling the effects of a recent scare. Back in...
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
Alden Junior Bennett, Sr.
Alden Junior Bennett, Sr., 90, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Rosewood Center in Grafton. He was born August 8, 1932, in St. Mary’s, WV; a son of the late Okey Bennett and Eliza (Bailey) Bennett. Alden was a United States Army Veteran and served...
Man killed in Preston County crash
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Preston County on Friday. The crash happened on WV Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to West Virginia State Police. 40-year-old Joel L. Rugg, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania, died as a result of...
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
Morgantown Capital highlights NCWV Saturday soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans won in decisive fashion against Capital on Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans scored three goals in each half, winning the match and shutting out Capital. Boy’s Soccer. Morgantown 6 - Capital 0. Grafton 3 - Wheeling Central 0. Lewis County 0 - Winfield...
Special Olympics return to Mylan Park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday. For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics returned to Mylan Park. This time it was for a swim meet in the state-of-the-art aquatic center at Mylan Park. The athletes come from all over the state. Director...
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Gracie Brown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girl’s soccer finished their regular season with two extremely tough opponents: the Big 10 region champion Philip Barbour Colts and the undefeated Charleston Catholic Irish. For the playoffs, Morgantown won’t be playing those teams, but the Mohigans have found themselves at the top of Triple A soccer. Being a favorite is tough, but like Gracie Brown said following the win over Philip Barbour: they’re not underestimating any opponent.
