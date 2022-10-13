Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
KIMA TV
Body of 71-year-old woman found in Green Lake
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police responded to reports of a floating body in Green Lake around 10 a.m. on Sunday. When officials arrived, they found the body of a 71-year-old woman floating in the lake. Officers then proceeded to recover her body then give her to the medical examiner. How...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
Chronicle
More Delays Are Coming to Southbound I-5 Between Thurston, Lewis Counties Next Week
Travelers using southbound Interstate 5 between Thurston and Lewis counties should expect more delays for an entire work week. It’s been less than two weeks since the area was reduced to one lane for maintenance work, and there’s plenty more to come. According to a news release from...
MyNorthwest.com
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
KIMA TV
WSP seeks help finding suspect in deadly road rage shooting on US 2 near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A 24-year-old Everett woman is dead after a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish Saturday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). It happened on State Route 2 near milepost 63. The woman was in the passenger seat of a 2014 Kia Sorrento when she was shot and killed, WSP said.
KUOW
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
KIMA TV
Security patrols from UW start patrolling Seattle's U-District
SEATTLE, Wash. — This was the first weekend the University of Washington (UW) had security officers patrolling the U-District to help deter crime. A safer U-District is what many people hope will come out of the new program. “Down here, definitely noticed more activities. There’s a little more theft,...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound
A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
WSP investigating fatal road rage shooting in Skykomish
Washington State Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a road rage shooting in Skykomish on Saturday night. According to WSP, the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. on Highway 2 near milepost 63. Authorities said the shooting started as a road rage incident between the driver of a...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Comments / 0