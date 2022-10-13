ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Body of 71-year-old woman found in Green Lake

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police responded to reports of a floating body in Green Lake around 10 a.m. on Sunday. When officials arrived, they found the body of a 71-year-old woman floating in the lake. Officers then proceeded to recover her body then give her to the medical examiner. How...
SEATTLE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Security patrols from UW start patrolling Seattle's U-District

SEATTLE, Wash. — This was the first weekend the University of Washington (UW) had security officers patrolling the U-District to help deter crime. A safer U-District is what many people hope will come out of the new program. “Down here, definitely noticed more activities. There’s a little more theft,...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound

A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KING 5

County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy