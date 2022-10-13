Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne church holds vigil for grieving families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Founder of George’s International Market dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
WANE-TV
City to start leaf collection on Halloween in Fort Wayne neighborhoods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city released on Monday this year’s schedule for leaf pickup in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne. The city announced in a release the Fort Wayne Street Department will be collecting leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods starting on Halloween. Leaf pickup begins Oct....
Part 2: Local artist is living the dream
Angelina Dolores Possemato is having the time of her life. She just turned 23 years old and is finding new adventures every day making art and teaching dance.
WANE-TV
Gems, minerals among displays at Allen County Fairgrounds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to search for gold at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society‘s Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show is here. The event includes entertainment for all ages, with a gem sluice, fluorescent room, informative displays, mineral identification and more.
WANE-TV
Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized to...
Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WANE-TV
Honor loved ones through art with interactive mural in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local healthcare group announced they are funding a mural that’s the first of its kind in Fort Wayne. Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said they hired local artist America Carrillo to coordinate an interactive mural painting experience that’s open to the public. The focus of the mural is to honor loved ones.
WANE-TV
Old library converted to lofts in New Haven
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven. Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St. Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cindy Henry shares cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FortWayne’s NBC) - Cindy Henry, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s wife, announced her battle with pancreatic cancer in a letter to the Journal Gazette Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote to the Journal Gazette. “I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.”
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 Fort Wayne man to the hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital. DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.
WANE-TV
Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event on Saturday invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies are lurking the streets of downtown.
