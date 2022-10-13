ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Dillon man sentenced for child sex crimes

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbPGN_0iXyrd7A00

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon man was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes, according to an announcement Thursday from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jonathan Dean Webster, 43, of Dillon, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the announcement.

News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

Webster was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Honorable Michael Nettles, according to the announcement. Webster must also register as a sex offender when he’s released.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

A 15-year-old said Webster provided her with alcohol, she got sick, and he raped her, according to the attorney general’s office. Several other victims came forward and they were all granted permanent restraining orders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Man charged in Darlington County hit-and-run in September

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly fled after a September hit-and-run crash that injured one person was arrested on Thursday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Dominique McDonald was charged with hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony charge and released on Friday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

83K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy