Dillon man sentenced for child sex crimes

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon man was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes, according to an announcement Thursday from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jonathan Dean Webster, 43, of Dillon, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the announcement.

Webster was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Honorable Michael Nettles, according to the announcement. Webster must also register as a sex offender when he’s released.

A 15-year-old said Webster provided her with alcohol, she got sick, and he raped her, according to the attorney general’s office. Several other victims came forward and they were all granted permanent restraining orders.

