Help ID suspects who stole over $3,000 in Owego Speedway scam

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – New York State Police at Owego are looking to identify two people who were involved in scamming an Owego gas station clerk.

The two suspects were able to scam Owego Speedway workers by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards. They ultimately stole $3,693 from the store.

The incident occurred on October 5th at around 1:20 a.m. Police believe that the duo also conducted a similar scam in Johnson City earlier in the evening. They may be operating a white Ford sedan.

The individuals who may be involved in this scam are pictured below.





Anyone with information is asked to call 607-561-7400.

