Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups

It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
CLEVELAND, OH

