Deividas Sirvydis waived by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday that they have waived young forward Deividas Sirvydis. Sirvydis, a 22-year old wing who Indiana signed in August, landed in Indiana after having a solid summer league. He was competing for a roster spot with the Pacers and hoping to remain in the NBA to open the season, but the recent addition of Trevelin Queen as well as James Johnson's veteran know-how left Sirvydis on the outside looking in.
Lakers News: Watch LeBron And Bronny James Rock Out In New Beats By Dre Commercial
Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James and his eldest son, 18-year-old high school senior LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., are appearing in a long-form joint commercial to promote the latest Beats By Dre ear wear: Beats Fit Pro. View the original article to see embedded media. In the spot,...
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Your Los Angeles Lakers' most well-compensated player, ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, is also the single piece the team is most hoping to trade. View the original article to see embedded media. In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons, Joe House and Ryen Russillo discussed their...
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups
It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
UFC to ‘expressly prohbit’ fighters, teams from wagering on bouts in updated ‘athlete code of conduct’
UFC fighters and their teams will no longer be allowed to gamble on their fights and be in accordance with promotion policy. Monday, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell notified the promotion’s roster and athlete managers of a change to the “UFC Athlete Code of Conduct” that now covers athlete wagering.
What to know as the Astros prepare for their sixth-straight ALCS
A Houston Chronicle Sports columnist said the Astros' run of success is unprecedented as they play their sixth-straight American League Championship Series.
