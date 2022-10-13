Read full article on original website
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
WITN
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
WITN
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Victim identified in fatal drive-by shooting
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
cbs17
Halifax County deputies, Roanoke Rapids community help Hurricane Ian victims in Fort Myers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and people in the Roanoke Rapids community are giving back to those who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. A group of volunteers recently returned from Fort Myers, where the hurricane hit. For Tracy Story, helping others is a...
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
One dead in drive-by shooting on NC 11
WITN
Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
wcti12.com
Two killed in late night Greene County fire
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
WITN
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
WITN
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
