Lewiston Woodville, NC

WITN

SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
SNOW HILL, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Victim identified in fatal drive-by shooting

LEWISTON WOODVILLE – An Aulander man is dead and local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired along an isolated stretch of NC 11 in Bertie County late Thursday afternoon. Tony L. Harrell, age 32, was identified as the victim, according...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

One dead in drive-by shooting on NC 11

LEWISTON WOODVILLE – One person is dead and local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired along an isolated stretch of NC 11 in Bertie County late this afternoon (Thursday). Bertie Sheriff John Holley told the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald that the incident...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two killed in late night Greene County fire

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshall said they are investigating a fire that left two people dead on October 15th, 2022. Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney said they responded to a call at around 11 P.M....
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
WASHINGTON, NC

