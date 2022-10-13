Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
The Little Miami Conservancy plans to turn bad into good after Evans' illegal waste dumping
The Ohio EPA is holding Doug Evans of Evans Landscaping to a tight timeline after ordering the company to cleanup and do water testing on sites where it illegally dumped construction and demolition debris. According to a consent decree filed in Hamilton County Court, in the next two months, Evans...
wvxu.org
We talk to the 3 candidates in the race for Hamilton County Commission
This year, the race for Hamilton County Commission is split three ways. And whoever wins will hold authority for government taxing, budgeting and appropriations — and they will face major negotiations that could determine the future of the Bengals. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss that and more with incumbent...
wvxu.org
OKI distributes federal transportation funds to local projects
OKI Regional Council of Governments is giving 34 local transportation projects a big boost. Deputy Executive Director Bob Koehler says they'll split $69 million. Projects dealing with safety will get $5.2 million; bike/pedestrian projects are getting $18.4 million; transit will get $17.9 million; traffic operations $15.4 million; and $12.1 million for roadways and maintenance.
Yellow Springs wants to extend voting rights to village’s noncitizen residents
YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs is trying to extend the right to vote to village noncitizen residents. There are nearly 30 noncitizens living in the village who want the opportunity to vote in the Midterm elections on Nov. 8. “We believe that this adds value to...
wvxu.org
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions in Cincinnati public housing
A new program aims to prevent non-payment evictions for tenants in Cincinnati's public housing. The pilot program will help residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Public Housing Authority get help to pay back rent and receive financial planning assistance for up to a year to help keep them from falling behind in the future.
lovelandmagazine.com
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeals judge’s injunction against abortion ban
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing a Hamilton County judge’s order blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban indefinitely as the case over it proceeds. In a news release, Yost’s office said they filed the notice of appeal after consulting with the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
spectrumnews1.com
Amid nationwide rise in pastor burnout, some Ohio clergy hope community connection is the answer
CINCINNATI — A circus performance, a petting zoo and a cookout aren’t the usual trappings of a Sunday service at the Warehouse Church. But for senior pastors Sadell and Sherman Bradley the monthly events in Washington Square Park demonstrate everything they want their ministry to accomplish. They get...
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
Fox 19
1 dead after fire in Stonelick Township, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred inside a camper in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, according to Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton. Pemberton says firefighters got a call about the fire in the 5000 block of State Route 132 around 6:50 am. When crews arrived, they...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat
Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
