ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street.RK/Unsplash. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt

La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale

Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
PLANO, TX
Eater

A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy