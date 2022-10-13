Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Related
keranews.org
'Pioneer is very dear to us.' Arlington hosts brainstorming session for its 'International Corridor'
The first visioning session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the East Library and Recreation Center, is the next step in a years-long effort to make the area more walkable, add more identifiers in the area and redevelop in a way that includes current business owners. Spanish and Vietnamese...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street
A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street.RK/Unsplash. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale
Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
Denton County bond to advance regional connector
A Denton County bond will help advance this portion of the Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frisco residents in Denton County will see a $650 million bond election on the Nov. 8 ballot, with a portion of that funding allocated to advance the Outer Loop regional freeway. County commissioners voted...
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
nypressnews.com
Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
Comments / 10