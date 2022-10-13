ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 146

Jami Beans
4d ago

Are you serious? We need an amendment for this. Should be unconstitutional for a non citizen to vote. That’s a privilege for citizens only

Reply(10)
92
Mark Wise
4d ago

this is a no Brainer and that it is even an issue is absurdity. of course NO if you ARE NOT a LEGAL Citizen you should not be allowed to vote. not here on a visa an actual citizen

Reply(3)
41
Patriots 2022
3d ago

WHY .... is this even a QUESTION ❓ Of COURSE someone from Mexico, or Australia, or Afghanistan SHOULD NOT be allowed to vote if they are NOT a citizen of the UNITED STATES. Craziness.

Reply(4)
29
Related
wnewsj.com

Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes outraises GOP rival Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competive 13th congressional district race

WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron raised more money for her 13th district congressional campaign in the year’s third quarter than her Republican rival, North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, but ended September with less money in the bank. Their race is among the state’s most competitive this year.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Endorsement roundup for the Nov. 8, 2022 election

Following are the editorial board’s endorsements so far in select contested candidate and issue elections for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Early voting has started. To read the full endorsement editorial, click on the candidate or issue recommendation. Audio of the candidate endorsement interviews is posted with the endorsement editorials.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Summary of Petition to Amend Ohio’s Minimum Wage Requirements is Rejected

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy