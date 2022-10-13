Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections

Read full article on original website
Jami Beans
4d ago
Are you serious? We need an amendment for this. Should be unconstitutional for a non citizen to vote. That’s a privilege for citizens only
Mark Wise
4d ago
this is a no Brainer and that it is even an issue is absurdity. of course NO if you ARE NOT a LEGAL Citizen you should not be allowed to vote. not here on a visa an actual citizen
Patriots 2022
3d ago
WHY .... is this even a QUESTION ❓ Of COURSE someone from Mexico, or Australia, or Afghanistan SHOULD NOT be allowed to vote if they are NOT a citizen of the UNITED STATES. Craziness.
Related
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
wnewsj.com
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results. Election deniers — as opponents and some neutral observers have called them — are mainly Republicans who have denied or questioned the integrity of President Joe Biden’s win […]
Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
Ohio’s 2022 downticket races: How to decide who gets your vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With early voting underway in Ohio starting this week, most of the focus has been on the state’s races for U.S. Senate, governor, and Ohio Supreme Court. But there are four other statewide executive offices on the ballot as well: attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.
Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes outraises GOP rival Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in competive 13th congressional district race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron raised more money for her 13th district congressional campaign in the year’s third quarter than her Republican rival, North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, but ended September with less money in the bank. Their race is among the state’s most competitive this year.
Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance report campaign fundraising, spending numbers heading into home stretch in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Democrat Tim Ryan vastly outraised and outspent Republican J.D. Vance during the most recent campaign-finance period for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, Vance has more cash in his campaign bank account heading into the election’s home stretch, new campaign finance disclosures show. A federal deadline...
How J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan differ on the issues, but should integrity be the voters’ priority? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What are the main differences in the candidates in the U.S. Senate race?. We’re talking about the platforms of the Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance -- and what they stand for -- on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Groups Ask EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells
Ohio has more than 220 injection wells
Endorsement roundup for the Nov. 8, 2022 election
Following are the editorial board’s endorsements so far in select contested candidate and issue elections for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Early voting has started. To read the full endorsement editorial, click on the candidate or issue recommendation. Audio of the candidate endorsement interviews is posted with the endorsement editorials.
wksu.org
Ohio schools have levies on ballot this November. What is a levy? How much do they cost?
With dozens of school levies on the ballot in Ohio each year, it’s important for voters to understand what they’re voting for since they have a direct impact on property taxes and school funding. What is a school levy exactly, and why are they often on ballots?. Mark...
WOUB
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio Statehouse News Bureau) – A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II...
NBC4 Columbus
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
countynewsonline.org
Summary of Petition to Amend Ohio’s Minimum Wage Requirements is Rejected
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
lovelandmagazine.com
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeals judge’s injunction against abortion ban
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing a Hamilton County judge’s order blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban indefinitely as the case over it proceeds. In a news release, Yost’s office said they filed the notice of appeal after consulting with the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
