Washington, DC

Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

4 Found Shot to Death in Woodbridge Home

Prince William County police found four people shot to death inside a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday afternoon. Officers investigating a shooting about 4:30 p.m. entered the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court and found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds in different areas of the home, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting

A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges

WASHINGTON (7News) — Christopher Geldart has served as a top D.C. official for years but Monday afternoon, he is scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges in Arlington. Geldart has been with the Department of Public Works, with Homeland Security, and now has resigned as the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice in the District of Columbia after being accused of grabbing a personal trainer by the neck in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington earlier this month.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Gunman Wounded in Shooting With Officers: Arlington Police

A gunman was wounded in a shootout with officers Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia, police said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road encountered an armed man, police said. “As officers were arriving on the scene, they could hear the sound of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in metro station shooting

A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a man near Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C. William Whitaker of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to his role in the killing of Malick Cisse, then 19.
