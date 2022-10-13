ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I'm a first year medical student with limited time off — here's how I saved $6,000 using credit card points for a winter break trip to Vietnam

By Ethan Steinberg
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Lufthansa just revealed its new first class suites with closeable doors where passengers can dine at a restaurant-style table on caviar

Lufthansa's new first class suites will have closeable doors that offer passengers a private dining experience on caviar and other gourmet foods at a restaurant-style table when the new premium seats debut next year on the German flag carrier's long-haul flights. New first class suites, business class suites, and economy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Meet a married couple who live with a roommate: 'It affords us things like travel, hobbies and luxuries that most people our age wouldn't get'

Housing affordability has never been further out of reach as soaring costs weigh on buyers. While this has forced some Americans to put their home owning dreams on pause, it's led others to rethink traditional housing norms. Kreszentia Petroff is just one of many homebuyers pursuing homeownership on their own...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Business Insider

Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy