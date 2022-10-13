Tennessee's thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium was the most watched sports event in the Nashville market this football season posting a score of 25.8, according to WTVF-5 senior programming director Mark Binda. That means 289,244 local households tuned in to see the Vols knock off the Crimson Tide...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO