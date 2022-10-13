Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 300,000 Nashville TV households watched Tennessee-Alabama football game
Tennessee's thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium was the most watched sports event in the Nashville market this football season posting a score of 25.8, according to WTVF-5 senior programming director Mark Binda. That means 289,244 local households tuned in to see the Vols knock off the Crimson Tide...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0