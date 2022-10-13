ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Comments / 6

Big Daddy Jim
3d ago

What people are providing ride share in East Saint Louis? Are they suicidal? I’m sorry…but if you’re in ESL…and you don’t have a car…you’re riding the bus or walking… 😬

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

2 men injured in Sunday shooting in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in the hospital after being shot Sunday night at the Bentwood Townhomes in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Drive near Norwood Hills Country Club.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project

BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSNT News

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
5 On Your Side

Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Man convicted in 2019 murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of a man in Spanish Lake. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Caran Hatchet is accused of slashing the tires of Daniel Smith and shooting him multiple times on November 27, 2019 in Spanish Lake.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy