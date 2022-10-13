ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

FOX59

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Man turns himself in after police pursuit

A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17

Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Police seeing more counterfeit money this time of year

PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, one of Indiana’s largest festivals kicked off festivities. It’s a welcome site for residents of Parke County, but unfortunately, it can also be a target for area scammers. Brazil Police recently arrested a woman and later charged her with Forgery....
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

