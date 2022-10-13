Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims
INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued. The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at […]
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Mooresville woman arrested for neglect of a dependent
A Mooresville woman faces charges after doctors determined her dependent was neglected.
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy […]
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the teenager’s attorney was successful in convincing […]
Man turns himself in after police pursuit
A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area […]
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
Police seeing more counterfeit money this time of year
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, one of Indiana’s largest festivals kicked off festivities. It’s a welcome site for residents of Parke County, but unfortunately, it can also be a target for area scammers. Brazil Police recently arrested a woman and later charged her with Forgery....
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
