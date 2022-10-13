Read full article on original website
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for Passengers
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colors
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Planned This Week
The Missouri Department of Transportation is transitioning to fall and preparing to the winter season, but there are still several projects taking place in the area counties. they include…. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
abc17news.com
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
Margaret's Place offers care and support for local seniors
Margaret's Place offers care and support for local seniors as the inflationary climate has strained clients and their families at this adult daycare.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
kcur.org
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
Evidence being processed at Excelsior Springs home not linked to missing persons
The Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force has been activated to assist in the case of a man the case of a man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
KMBC.com
Kansas City retirees talk about Social Security cost-of-living increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors on Social Security will get a cost-of-living increase in January because of inflation. The bump in their checks will be more than $100. Social Security is a key topic of conversation among seniors. "The expensive things that I'm seeing now of course in the...
iheartlocalmusic.com
What an average Saturday looks like for music lovers in Lawrence, Kansas
Really, having too many shows to go to is a good problem to have. Lawrence, Kansas, is a music town… the best damn music town on the planet in our professional opinion (and it is our profession). So it’s no surprise that we came face to face with a Saturday so jam-packed full of live music, we didn’t know which one to go to. So we went to all of them.
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: Where are they now?
In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
KC-area families talk inflation while enjoying fall fun at Cornucopia
Kansas City families enjoying free fall fun at Cornucopia in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, say with inflation at the top of many peoples' minds, it's okay to have fun while on a budget.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries
A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
IRS sending letters to over 9 million people who did not claim various tax benefits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million people who qualified for various key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. People who receive a letter may be eligible to...
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area near 48th and Randolph.
