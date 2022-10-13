ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Planned This Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation is transitioning to fall and preparing to the winter season, but there are still several projects taking place in the area counties. they include…. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69 through early November.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheartlocalmusic.com

What an average Saturday looks like for music lovers in Lawrence, Kansas

Really, having too many shows to go to is a good problem to have. Lawrence, Kansas, is a music town… the best damn music town on the planet in our professional opinion (and it is our profession). So it’s no surprise that we came face to face with a Saturday so jam-packed full of live music, we didn’t know which one to go to. So we went to all of them.
LAWRENCE, KS
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: Where are they now?

In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
kchi.com

Two With Serious Injuries

A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

