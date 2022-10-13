ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rklcE_0iXyotF900

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week.

Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

"We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in helping confirm her identity," CPD wrote in a tweet.

A woman had called Columbia police after allegedly not seeing her roommate since Friday. Police checked the residence on the 1700 block of High Quest Drive. The woman was at the residence with her son, Conner, when police went to perform a wellness check.

The officer found a closet in the garage of the building with a 40-pound bag of birdseed in front of it. Police found the victim's body inside the closet, according to a probable cause statement. The officer said the body was under a rug inside the closet with a wheelchair on top of it.

The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat -- second degree -- after making several posts on social media targeting a movie screening expected to have 400 people in attendance. Kyle Piper, 44, of Ashland, allegedly was employed for the film at one point, according to the probable The post Boone County man charged with making terrorist threat at movie screening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman found dead in closet identified

Columbia Police have identified the woman found dead in a closet earlier this week. The victim was 59-year-old Patricia Kelly. Although police originally stated they believed they knew who the victim was, they needed confirmation because she’d been severely beaten with a hammer. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys home in Pettis County

Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 13, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers and emergency personnel with the Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An Occupant of the home was found deceased, despite attempts to resuscitate the victim. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy