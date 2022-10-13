Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week.

Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

"We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in helping confirm her identity," CPD wrote in a tweet.

A woman had called Columbia police after allegedly not seeing her roommate since Friday. Police checked the residence on the 1700 block of High Quest Drive. The woman was at the residence with her son, Conner, when police went to perform a wellness check.

The officer found a closet in the garage of the building with a 40-pound bag of birdseed in front of it. Police found the victim's body inside the closet, according to a probable cause statement. The officer said the body was under a rug inside the closet with a wheelchair on top of it.

