ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Join the community at a fun-filled, pumpkin-themed festival in Enterprise that will make you say, “life is gourd!”. This family-fun event will be held on Saturday, October 22, and starts at 7:00 a.m. With arts, food, painting, awards, and more, there is something for the whole family to take part in!

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO