Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

DPD: Shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriffs responded to shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. At this time, investigators on scene have found five shell casings. According to DPD, no one has been injured. A patron who had only...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

State and city Investigation into Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—State and local fire investigators began “sifting through the ashes”. to determine the cause of the downtown enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise residents rush to save pieces of Wiregrass history

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — While fire crews were putting out the fire on Main Street, hundreds of community members jumped into action to save pieces of Wiregrass history. The museum of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society is next to the businesses directly affected. So when residents started...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for October 17, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ROAD CLOSED: Meadowbrook Dr. at Cornell Ave.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Midsouth Construction will temporarily close the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue. On Monday, October 17th, Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue intersection will be closed until Thursday, October 20th. This closure will limit the ability of drivers to travel between Ross Clark Circle and...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Level Plains clean-up days

Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
wdhn.com

Scarecrows on display at Dothan Botanical Gardens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is having its 18th-year “Scarecrows in the Gardens” which has become a Fall tradition in the Wiregrass. From October 1st – 31st, visitors will get to see a variety of homemade scarecrows scattered throughout the gardens. It is an event that all ages can enjoy.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Pea River Electric expanding with broadband

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)— Plans to bring high-speed internet to the Wiregrass are now underway, with an Abbeville meeting giving us the details. On Monday, Pea River Electric announced the next step in their project to distribute broadband to rural areas. This project has been 4 years in the making,...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise pumpkin day promises a ‘fall-tastic’ time!

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Join the community at a fun-filled, pumpkin-themed festival in Enterprise that will make you say, “life is gourd!”. This family-fun event will be held on Saturday, October 22, and starts at 7:00 a.m. With arts, food, painting, awards, and more, there is something for the whole family to take part in!
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Winter is coming!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We have a much cooler night ahead of us as dry air settles in and temperatures drop into the middle 40s under clearing skies. Tuesday afternoon will be very cold compared to seasonal norms with highs only climbing to around 60 degrees despite abundant sunshine across the Wiregrass.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Big time cooldown ahead after today’s front

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s. Our most substantial...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

First taste of winter comes this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
DOTHAN, AL

