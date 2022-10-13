Read full article on original website
DPD: Shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriffs responded to shots fired inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. At this time, investigators on scene have found five shell casings. According to DPD, no one has been injured. A patron who had only...
Royale’s Special Heart Foundation receives huge donation from fraternity
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Royale’s Special Heart Foundation in Dothan received a generous donation from the local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Every year, during the fraternity’s state meeting they make a donation to a non profit 501-c3 organization. With the Dothan chapter —...
State and city Investigation into Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—State and local fire investigators began “sifting through the ashes”. to determine the cause of the downtown enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at the...
Enterprise residents rush to save pieces of Wiregrass history
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — While fire crews were putting out the fire on Main Street, hundreds of community members jumped into action to save pieces of Wiregrass history. The museum of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society is next to the businesses directly affected. So when residents started...
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Pediatrician urges vaccines for children ahead of ‘rough’ flu season
Enterprise, Ala. (WDHN) — Dr. Nola Ernest, a pediatrician at the Enterprise Pediatric Clinic is just one of the health leaders urging flu shots as her research predicts a rough season this year. “One of those is what the flu season was like in the southern hemisphere and it...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 17, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s.
ROAD CLOSED: Meadowbrook Dr. at Cornell Ave.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Midsouth Construction will temporarily close the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue. On Monday, October 17th, Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue intersection will be closed until Thursday, October 20th. This closure will limit the ability of drivers to travel between Ross Clark Circle and...
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
Scarecrows on display at Dothan Botanical Gardens
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is having its 18th-year “Scarecrows in the Gardens” which has become a Fall tradition in the Wiregrass. From October 1st – 31st, visitors will get to see a variety of homemade scarecrows scattered throughout the gardens. It is an event that all ages can enjoy.
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Enterprise addresses devastating early morning fire, investigation underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)– Enterprise city officials and first responders are trying to find the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and one residential building in downtown Enterprise. At 5:38 a.m. Sunday morning, 9-1-1 received a call reporting smoke rising from the corner of College and...
Pea River Electric expanding with broadband
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)— Plans to bring high-speed internet to the Wiregrass are now underway, with an Abbeville meeting giving us the details. On Monday, Pea River Electric announced the next step in their project to distribute broadband to rural areas. This project has been 4 years in the making,...
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
Downtown Enterprise businesses look for a bright future after a weekend fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Business owners in Enterprise affected by Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed their downtown businesses are trying to process what happened and look at what the future could hold for them, as they’ve been overwhelmed by community support. The call came in just before...
Enterprise pumpkin day promises a ‘fall-tastic’ time!
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Join the community at a fun-filled, pumpkin-themed festival in Enterprise that will make you say, “life is gourd!”. This family-fun event will be held on Saturday, October 22, and starts at 7:00 a.m. With arts, food, painting, awards, and more, there is something for the whole family to take part in!
Winter is coming!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We have a much cooler night ahead of us as dry air settles in and temperatures drop into the middle 40s under clearing skies. Tuesday afternoon will be very cold compared to seasonal norms with highs only climbing to around 60 degrees despite abundant sunshine across the Wiregrass.
Big time cooldown ahead after today’s front
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s. Our most substantial...
First taste of winter comes this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
