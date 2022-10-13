Read full article on original website
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Crook steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A thief in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it, according to police. Authorities confirmed the theft took place near 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast, D.C. After the driver crashed the vehicle on I-295 near East Capitol Street, police arrested...
D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
fox5dc.com
Four adults dead in Woodbridge shooting: police
WASHINGTON - Two adult men and two adult women were found dead inside a residence on Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in...
9 year old accidentally shoots himself in Prince George's County Sunday
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George's County boy was hospitalized Sunday night after he accidentally shot himself, according to police. The 9-year-old was hospitalized after he got ahold of a parent's gun in the 8500 block of Ritchboro Road in District Heights, a spokesperson from the police department said. The boy ultimately suffered a graze wound.
WTOP
Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC
A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting
A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
Armed suspect shot by police during standoff in Arlington
According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a report of multiple shots fired. When they got there, the responding officers found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, armed and standing in the street.
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
Fire displaces adults, 11 children in Southeast DC
Fireifighters said the fire started on the second floor of a row home.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
