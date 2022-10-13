ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Crook steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A thief in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it, according to police. Authorities confirmed the theft took place near 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast, D.C. After the driver crashed the vehicle on I-295 near East Capitol Street, police arrested...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Four adults dead in Woodbridge shooting: police

WASHINGTON - Two adult men and two adult women were found dead inside a residence on Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Charged in Arlington Police Shooting

A Maryland man is facing several charges after getting into a shootout with Arlington police officers on Friday, authorities say. The suspect is El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland. Police were called to Shirlington Road in a neighborhood off Glebe Road, close to Interstate 395 and the Army Navy Country...
WALDORF, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy