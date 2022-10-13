West Vigo High dedicates front drive to former principal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Today, the front drive of West Vigo High School was dedicated to a man who served an important role in the lives of many local students and teachers.

George Waugh served as the first principal at West Vigo High School. He held that position for 18 years, until moving to the central office to become the attendance director.

Students, teachers, and community members gathered to emphasize the positive impact Waugh had on thousands of students.

Clare Waugh-Knopp, George Waugh’s daughter noted, “He dedicated his life to this school. This was his baby. These students were his children, he loved every student that went here and also the staff. He was very very dedicated to his staff.” Waugh-Knopp added, “I have so many memories of this school with my dad. Um, sometimes on the weekend, we would come in and we would clean up trash and um, do anything around the school that needed done.”

Before arriving at West Vigo, Mr. Waugh was a student teacher at Valley High School in West Terre Haute.

Mike Miller, a former teacher and athletic director for West Vigo High School, commented

“As a freshman, I thought I might try and score some points with Mr. Waugh, and walked up to him and said, ‘my grandfather was a Waugh, I think we might be related.’ Thinking that’s gonna get me some points with the principal as a freshman, he said, ‘Well that’s very interesting, if that’s the case, and you’re a Waugh, I expect nothing but the best from you.'”

Miller continued, “I also thought that Mr. Waugh being the first principal should receive some recognition too for 18 years of service at this high school, for what he did for the high school and the students.”

